This collection features America’s most-loved species in colors and widths designed to complement any decorating style. American made using only select and premium grade Appalachian wood, for denser more stable wood with a tighter grain and rich color. More stable grades of hardwood also mean fewer streaks, knots and flaws, so you get a consistently beautiful floor. Bruce Nature of Wood Premium Light Brown Gray Oak 6-1/2-in Wide x 1/2-in Thick Smooth/Traditional Engineered Hardwood Flooring (28.5-Sq ft)