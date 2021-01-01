Tayse Rugs Nature Multi-Color 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug

This area rug captures the majesty of nature. It features tiled images of deer, bears, prints, and leaves. The design incorporates a lot of color and is created in brown, green, blue, red and black. This piece is constructed from 100% polypropylene for lasting quality. This rug is available in many sizes for versatility. You will find this rug easy to care for; vacuum regularly to maintain its appearance for years to come. Spot clean as needed with mild detergent, do not dry clean or bleach. Color: Multi.