Advertisement
Buy Reliant 1.9" Nature Inspired Rd Plastic Ribbon at Michaels. com. This water resistant ribbon that resembles a leaf adds fullness to your projects. Great for Floral Work! This water resistant ribbon that resembles a leaf adds fullness to your projects. A firm hand for easy bow making and freezer friendly. Details: Available in multiple colors 1.875" x 55yd. Plastic Non-wired edge Water resistant Polypropylene | Reliant 1.9" Nature Inspired Rd Plastic Ribbon in Fuchsia | 1.875" x 55yd. | Michaels®