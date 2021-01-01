Sagaform Nature 8 5/8 in. 4 Cup Glass Salad Bowl with Oak Trivet, Clear, Natural

Sagaform's Nature collection includes materials such as oak, glass and ceramics and features the classic Scandinavian minimalistic style that makes it perfect for every home. The collection includes collaboration with many different designers, but with the express desire to offer great serving pieces for all occasions. Nature serving bowl The cool design of this serving bowl features a base plate in solid oak, that can be removed for easy cleaning. Perfect for salad, fruit or side dishes. Designed in glass and oak. Color: Natural.