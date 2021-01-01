Redbarn Naturals Puff Braid Beef Esophagus Dog Chew

Redbarn Naturals Puff Braid Chew for Dogs are a healthy alternative to traditional rawhides. These single ingredient chews are made with beef esophagus, baked and then braided together for a product that has a satisfying texture to entice dogs to chew. The grooves in the braid help to maintain your dog?s dental health and because they are natural no braid will be exactly the same, providing your dog with a unique experience every time. No chemicals, coloring, flavors or preservatives are used which makes them a safe and healthy snack!Redbarn Naturals is a family and privately-owned company that was started by childhood friends Jeff Baikie and Howard Bloxam in Canada. Their mission is to provide people with products that are produced and sold with integrity, honesty and top quality ingredients.Give your dog a chew you trust with Redbarn Naturals Puff Braids for Dogs.