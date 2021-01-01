NaturalPrimary Kids Toy Storage Organizer with 12 Plastic Bins

Removable toy storage bins for playtime and easy clean up Easy to assemble toy organizer for blocks, crayons, toy trucks, dolls, and more is great for boys and girls ages 3 years and up 12 rugged plastic toy bins are interchangeable, 8 standard and 4 large storage containers Additional standard and large bins sold separately Sturdy engineered wood construction is durable, easy to clean, and includes steel dowels to support toy bins Perfect gift for boys and girls ages 3-8 years Comes in multiple color options -Primary: Natural finish with primary bins (red, green, blue, yellow), Pastel: White finish with pastel bins (pink, light green, baby blue, light yellow), Espresso: Espresso finish with white bins Ideal for organizing your toddler's bedroom, playroom, nursery, or the living room Great storage alternative to toy boxes Product sizing-34'W x 11'D (15.5'D with stabilizing braces) x 31'H, Standard bins: 11.75'L x 8.25'W x 5.25'H, Large bi