Suave Naturally Derived Coconut Hydrating Shampoo - 11 fl oz

Treat dry hair to a hydrating and tropical experience. Suave Coconut Hydrating Shampoo cleanses and hydrates hair with a clean, sulfate-free formula for dry hair. Give your hair the extra dose of hydration it needs with an effective, clean formula and fresh scent. Try a shampoo that’s transparent about what’s inside. Discover a cleaner way to care for hair. Formulated with naturally derived ingredients you know and recognize, this shampoo for dry hair is made with ingredients derived from palm and other plants, coconut, rock salt, corn and cotton, plus water, preservatives and natural fragrance. Say no to nasties! We’re transparent about what is inside our Coconut Hydrating Shampoo because the formula is 94percent naturally derived and free of parabens, dyes, silicones and sulfates. Even the fresh and tropical scent is natural! Suave Coconut Hydrating Shampoo is a part of our natural haircare collection developed with no nasties, transparent formulas and ingredients that work. This collection is formulated with minimal ingredients, each thoughtfully chosen based on what they do. Featuring trending ingredients such as papaya, coconut and cactus flower, these products deliver amazing results like volume, hydration and shine. Clean out your haircare collection and start fresh with straightforward, uncomplicated formulas and ingredients that work. It’s time to finally feel good about what you put in your hair and how your hair looks. For best results, follow with our Suave Coconut Hydrating Conditioner.