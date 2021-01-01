From kirkland's
Natural Woven Lantern with Glass Hurricane, 21 in.
Illuminate any space in your home with this Natural Woven Lantern with Glass Hurricane. You will love how its open weave design looks in any room! Lantern measures 20.88H x 17.53 in. in diameter Crafted of metal and glass Natural finish Woven lantern design Features a clear glass hurricane Accented with a handle Accommodates one (1) 3 in. pillar candle; candles sold separately Care: Wipe clean with a damp cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.