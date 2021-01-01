Crosley Natural Wood Top Portable Kitchen Cart/Island-Color:Vintage Mahogany Finish

Constructed of solid hardwood and wood veneers, this portable kitchen cart is designed for longevity. The beautiful raised panel doors and drawer front provide the ultimate in style to dress up your kitchen. The deep drawer is great for anything from utensils to storage containers. Behind the two doors, you will find an adjustable shelf and an abundance of storage space for things that you prefer to be out of sight. The heavy-duty casters provide the ultimate in mobility. When the cabinet is where you want it, simply engage the locking casters to prevent movement. Style, function, and quality make this portable kitchen cart a wise addition to your home.