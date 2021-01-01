Costway Natural Wood Outdoor Sofa Day Bed Adjustable Furniture with Gray Cushion

This multi-functional daybed is a perfect addition to your outdoor environment. Made of natural and solid acacia wood, this couch is of high stability and durability. This furniture can transform to a loveseat, a bed or even a lounge chair with the turndown armrests, so you can have different furniture at the same time. Thick sponge padded cushion and pillows can provide great comfort and rela xation for your body. And the cover of pillow is equipped with zipper, which is easy to remove for easy cleaning and maintenance. What's more, the stylish design and modern appearance will harmoniously match with a variety of styles of other furniture.