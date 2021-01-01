From olivia & may

Natural Wood and Shell Octagon Accent Table Blue - Olivia & May

$149.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Create an eccentric mood in your home space with this shell mosaic accent table place in your living room, home office, or hallway corner. Bring a finishing touch to your home with an inviting appeal with this beautifully crafted accent table. A compact friendly table providing you with additional storage space any where in your home. Suitable for indoor use only. Maximum weight limit is 100 lbs. Made in Vietnam. Contemporary design.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com