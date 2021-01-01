From homeroots
HomeRoots 14-in x 2-in x 28-in Natural Brown, Wood and Paper, Glass- Shadow Box | 342843
Advertisement
Our shadow box wall decor comes in all shades of awesomeness. It is cautiously chiseled from firm pieces of wood and luminous glass materials. This brown wall hanger is a piece of charming decor accent that will instantly enliven any home. It is ostentatiously covered in eye popping designs to leave an unforgettable aura of class and flam. Also a rich texture allows it to smoothly blend into any decor scheme and background while still retaining its striking uniqueness. Hang it on a wall at the entry way in the living room on a desk book shelf or any other conspicuous place for the most thrilling display. HomeRoots 14-in x 2-in x 28-in Natural Brown, Wood and Paper, Glass- Shadow Box | 342843