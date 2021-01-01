From fotorama usa
Natural Water Hyacinth Weave Placemat Round Braided Rattan Tablemats 14.5 inch x 4pc
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Great Value - Includes 4 natural woven placemats Beautifully Handcrafted - Made of 100% natural water hyacinth Tough Woven Pattern - Can be reused on many different occasions like holidays, parties, daily dining and more Natural Design - Provides a neutral backdrop that looks good on most table tops Approx. Size: 37 x 37 x 1.5 cm / 14.5 x 14.5 x 0.6 in (L x W x H)