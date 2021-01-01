Exclusive Home Curtains Natural Trellis Back Tab Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 108 in. L

Kochi hidden tab top window curtain panels offer a luxurious design that will grace any room in the home. The contemporary geometric design combined with the rich warm look of the linen blend fabric, will complete your room setting. These Kochi panels will drape beautifully from your favorite curtain rod by 7 hidden tabs per panel or the 3.5 in. sewn-in rod pocket. These window curtain panels will drape beautifully from any window that could use that perfect, finishing touch. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space. Color: Natural.