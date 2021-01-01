Natural Gray Tonal Bordered Area Rug, 9 ft.

This beautiful neutral area rug will help ground your space and pull a room's style together. The Natural Gray Tonal Bordered Area Rug has a unique design that will compliment any home. Rug measures 9 ft. in length x 9 ft. in height Crafted of jute Hues of tan and gray Braided border design Oval shape Hand-braided construction Rug pad not included Care: Clip and remove loose ends with scissors. Blot spills. Clean stains with a soft bristle brush and dab water on stain with light soap. Steam cleaning, wet shampoo, or washing is not recommended for jute rugs. If the rug is heavily soiled, have it professionally dry cleaned. Shake out or vacuum twice a week for good care. Natural jute may release a natural earthy odor after unpackaging. Let it sit for a day or two to release the natural smell. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.