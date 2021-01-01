16" X 16" X 20" Natural Solid Wood One Drawer Side Table W/ Shelf

Features:This product measures 20 x 16 x 16 InchesDurable and breathable.Hypoallergenic and comfortable.Country of Manufacture: VietnamColor: Black & NaturalSet: YesSet Type: End Table SetNumber of Tables Included: Top Shape: RectangularTop Color (Table Top Color: White): WhiteTop Color (Table Top Color: Black): BlackTop Material: IronTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: IronBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationMirrored: NoBase Type: Cross LegsAdjustable Height : NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Outdoor Use: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Retro;ScandinavianIntegrated Technology: NoNumber of Built-In Outlets: Dovetail Joints: NoFelt Lined Drawers: NoWarp Resistant: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoBuilt-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Outlets: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoSCS Certified: NoTAA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Overall Product Weight: 23Table Top Thickness: Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Large Table Width - Side to Side: Large Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - S