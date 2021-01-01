Purina ONE Natural Small Breed Dry Dog Food, +Plus Lamb & Rice Formula, 7.4 lb. Bag

Give your small dog Purina ONE +Plus Natural Small Breed Lamb and Rice Formula With Added Vitamins, Minerals and Nutrients adult dry dog food. Real lamb is the first ingredient in this dog dry food, and we make this Purina dog food with 0 percent fillers. Our adult dog food contains no poultry by-product meal and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Formulated to support the health and energy of active small dogs during their typically longer lifespan, this dog food kibble offers a nutrient-dense formula with a blend of four antioxidant sources. Omega-6 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals in this Purina dry dog food for small dogs support his shiny coat and healthy skin. The crunchy kibble and calcium support strong teeth and healthy gums. Every serving gives your dog 100 percent complete and balanced nutrition, and the high protein dry dog food recipe helps support his strong muscles, including his heart. Added vitamins, minerals and nutrients and a great taste keep you both happy.