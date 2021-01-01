Home Decorators Collection Natural Rural Earth 3 ft. x 5 ft. Rectangle Braided Area Rug, Dark Brown

Bring additional style into your home with the Home Decorators Collection 3 ft. x 5 ft. Area Rug. Designed with brown features, this braided rug will add an earthy and neutral element to any decor. It has a geometric print, which achieves a harmonious look that will instantly elevate your space. This braided rug has a 100% wool design to withstand frequent use without getting damaged. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will be a non-toxic option for your living area. It is braided and is reversible. Color: Dark Brown.