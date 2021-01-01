These Pine Wine Boxes Are Made Of Sturdy Plywood. They Feature A Slide Lid That Slips Into Grooves On The Inside Of The Box. Boxes Hold A Wine Bottle Less Than 11" In Length And Have A Wooden Insert Inside To Hold The Bottle In Place. The Interior Of The Box Measures 11-1/2" X 3-1/2" X 3-1/2". Please Confirm The Size Of Your Bottle To Ensure It Will Fit Correctly. The Depth Measurement Does Not Include The Slide Top.note: The First Two Numbers Are The Opening Size And The Last Number Is The Depth. - Natural Plywood Wine Box - 3-1/2 X 3-1/2 X 11-1/2 - Quantity: 6 - Embellishments by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.