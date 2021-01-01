LuxenHome Natural Mirror Door Console Cabinet

Dress up your home without compromising quality and function with this cabinet. Offering plenty of storage space, this cabinet is made with two divided shelves. The top shelf is great for holding decorative items, while its simple and classic design will add to your home. This cabinet with its rustic and natural finish is trendy and practical. The mirrored doors lend a modern chic appeal to this piece, while the arch window accents give it a elegant and interesting look.