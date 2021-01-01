Creative Home Natural Black Marble Handle 2-Pieces 4.3 in. Stainless Steel Cheese Knife Spreader Serving Set

Never ruin your cheese slices again with this cheese plane slicer. Made out of high quality stainless steel, it is the perfect accessory for your kitchen and cheeseboards. You can also use this plane slicer to shave your delicate chocolates or soft butter. The knife easily cuts through soft cheeses, hard cheeses, fruits and vegetables. The added fork tip allows you to slice and serve your charcuterie board with a single utensil.