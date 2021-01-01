From velux
VELUX Natural Manual Light Filtering Skylight Blind for FCM 4622 Models
VELUX blinds enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control. Light filtering blinds have pleated fabric and are designed to allow soft, diffused light to enter the room. Adjust the blind to the desired position to diffuse the light or reduce glare, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. Many VELUX skylights have built-in Pick and Click. brackets for blind installation, so adding blinds to existing skylights is easy. Color: Natural.