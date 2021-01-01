Seventh Generation 150 oz. Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent

Hang wash-day worries out to dry with this Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent. Formula contains plant-derived cleaning agents and triple enzymes to make short work of even tough stains, but is gentle to your world. Detergent powers through tough wash-day challenges without dyes, optical brighteners or synthetic fragrances. Clinically tested hypoallergenic and nonirritating to skin, detergent works well in all temperatures and is designed for standard and HE machines. Detergent is USDA Certified Bio-based 97% and Kosher and Leaping Bunny Certified. Using this detergent supports sustainable palm oil. Bottle is made from a high percentage of post-consumer recycled plastic. This easy-to-dispense, 150 oz. size yields 99 loads.