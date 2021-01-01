From kirkland's
Natural Jute Rope Snowflake Christmas Pillow
Advertisement
Bring the snow inside with this Natural Jute Rope Snowflake Christmas Pillow. Its neutral tones and rope accents will look great in any space in your home! Pillow measures 18L x 18H in. Crafted of cotton with micro polyester fill Jute rope snowflake accents on natural linen Features a zipper closure Hues of tan and brown Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.