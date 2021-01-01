JCP Exclusive! Fieldcrest Natural Indulgence Plush - Mattress Only, Queen, White

Fieldcrest Natural Indulgence Euro available exclusively at JC Penney’s is a Hybrid Mattress that is all Natural and made with Patented Sleep Technology. The product contains organic Cotton, organic Wool, Natural Talalay Latex , Eclipse Guard (a100% natural anti-bacterial protection) and steel innerspring providing outstanding support and comfort. It is a pocketed coil steel encased innerspring unit with heavier gauge and firmer coils around the outside perimeter. The center of the spring is then posturized with firmer support for the lumbar of our backs. Exactly what you expect in a high-tech Hybrid Mattress. We place a Cotton cover at the surface which is quilted to GOTS Certified Organic Wool batting. We place an additional layer of Talalay into the quilt. The combination is designed to keep the surface of the mattress naturally cool and comfortable. Its porous fibers provide great air circulation, and it is moisture wicking to keep you cool and comfortable all night long. And it acts as a naturally safe barrier to meet all federal fire standards. The main comfort component for the mattress is 100% Natural Talalay Latex. It is the finest natural foam available, coming from the rubber tree. No petroleum based chemical products are found in the Talalay process. This layer also has superior airflow which keeps heat from building up in the mattress, keeping you comfortable all night long. Our mattress utilizes the Patented Zoning Technologies which reinforce the center third of the mattress. Quilting down the material in that section and then reinforcing it under the cover with an additional half inch of Talalay. The innerspring is posturized in this area to give you better support, back relief and sounder sleep. The Natural Indulgence Hybrid Mattress is an excellent choice for use on an adjustable base and comes in two firmness’: plush or firm. It carries the COCSA (Congress of Chiropractors State Association Seal) for peace of mind and 15 Year Non Pro-rated Warranty.Mattress Top Type: Euro TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Wrapped Coils, AntimicrobialAdditional Information: Conforms To Body, Suitable for Adjustable Bed Frames, Relieves Pressure Points, Eliminates Motion TransferCoil Count: 1056 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 15 YearBed Size: QueenMeasurements: 60 Width/Inches, 14 Height/Inches, 80 Length/InchesBase Material: 50% Cotton, 50% PolyesterComfort Type: PlushCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US