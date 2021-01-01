From natural history museum (uk)
Natural History Museum (UK) Canvases Multi - Natural History Museum (UK) Brachyuren, Schalenkrebse - Crabs Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Natural History Museum (UK) Brachyuren, Schalenkrebse - Crabs Wrapped Canvas. Inspire your home with the marine spirit of this illustrative work featuring earth-tone fade-resistant archival inks on an artist-grade canvas.Design by Natural History Museum (UK)Includes canvas and hanging accessoriesGraphic text: (figure labels).Canvas: cotton / polyesterFrame: North American antishrink pineReady to hangMade in the USA