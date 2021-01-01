From amazon basics
Amazon Basics Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp, Wood Base with Dimmer Switch - Cylinder Shape, Crystal Pink
Hand-crafted, cylindrical-shaped salt lamp provides mood-boosting light, calming ambience, decorative appeal, and natural air purification Made of natural crystal-pink Himalayan salt with a sturdy wood base Dimmer switch for easily adjusting the brightness; 67.25-inch power cord allows for versatile placement Comes fully assembled in high-quality shrink wrap (both product and box); great for gift giving; (2) 10W Type B incandescent bulbs included 120V 60Hz, Weight: 5.478 Pounds, Manufacturer: Amazon Basics