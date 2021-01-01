PITT Cooking Systems 36" Natural Gas Under Counter Cooktop ENEP

36" Gas Cooktop with 5 Brass Burners, Automatic Spark Ignition, Double-Enamel Cast Iron Pan Supports, Controlled Power, Durable, Easy-to-Clean, Safety Shut-Off Control, Installs into Any Countertop, and Handmade in Holland. With a multi-functional brass burner designed for both low and high powered cooking, you can quickly and easily switch between frying, simmering or roasting. There is always sufficient space for your pans. The different parts of the burner can be separated and cleaned. No raised corners, just a flat countertop to clean. The possibility to create your ideal cooking set-up that fits the available space in your kitchen and your personal cooking style. PITT Cooking Systems work with any countertop besides wood. This Dutch innovation has passed a long and solid test phase, with very positive results. During use, the temperature of the countertop will remain low and there will be a minimal transfer of heat. Utilizes a pilot-thermocouple 100% safety shutoff. Each individual cooking system is being hand-assembled in a production hall in a small village, close to Utrecht. No machine involved. More space for larger pots. Powerful burners. Automatic Spark Ignition. 5-year full warranty. Type of Gas Suitable: Natural gas, LPG (Bottled gas). Type of Gas Connection: 1/2. Styles Available: Original (aluminum) & Professional (brass). Burner Capacity: 2x small burner (0,3-2 kW), 2x medium burner (0,2-3 kW), 1x combined wok/simmer burner (0,2-5 kW). Module Dimensions (L x W x H): 19 4/5" x 33 29/50" x 3 1/2". Number of Burners: 5. Position gas connection: Top corner, Right. Cord Length: 59". Wok Ring Included: Only in Professional version. Control Type: Knobs. Origin: Holland. Finish Colour: Black. Front Left Output: 10000. Back Left Output: 6000. Middle Back Output: 6000. Middle Front Output: 10000. Left Side Output: 17000. Minimum worktop depth: 23 3/5". Minimum cabinet width: 35 2/5". Worktop thickness (original material): 3937/25000" - 1 3/10". Minimum C-measurement: 1 24/25". Support bar needed: Yes. Volts: 110V. Amps: 15A. Frequency: 60Hz. 5 Years Guarantee: Parts and Labor. Approximate Shipping Weight: 70 lbs. Net Weight: 65 lbs. Width: 33 29/50". Depth: 19 4/5". Height: 3 1/2".