From funky doris
Natural Fibres Yellow Cotton Don Cushion Funky Doris
Jacquard knitted pillow-cover in a supers-soft eco-tex cotton quality. Our new range of funky designs is made with our passion for whimsical geometrical shapes and lots of colors to mix. Our patterns are well coordinated, so you can mix and match pillows and blankets to add a funky vibe to your home. Bottom zipper. Comes with a down-feather innercushion Gentle wash at 30 degrees Natural Fibres Yellow Cotton Don Cushion Funky Doris