From physicians formula
Physicians Formula Natural Defense Protect Your Primer Oil, SPF 15
WHAT IT IS: A lightweight, fast-absorbing, alcohol-free primer oil that blurs, protects, and perfects with our exclusive complex to prep skin for smooth, flawless makeup application. WHY IT’S GOOD FOR YOU: This miracle blurring formula features our 360° Total Defense Complex to defend against harmful sunrays (SPF), blue light (RPF™), and pollution (PPF™), helping to reduce the signs of aging, while minimizing the appearance of pores, and imperfections for smoother foundation application and longer makeup wear. KEY INGREDIENTS: SPF 15 - Sun Defense, RPF™ - Blue Light Defense (Radiation Protection Filter) & PPF™ - Pollution Defense (Pollution Protection Filter).