From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Natural Cream 8 ft. x 10 ft. Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Olive Brown
The heat-set cabled yarn structure of this collection makes it one of the most popular selections of outdoor rugs on the market. The dense sisal-like construction provides a solid texture with incomparable durability. The rich colorations of tone-on-tones afford unlimited options of design possibilities to enhance any open setting. With a natural earthy look and feel, this rug is stain, soil and sun resistant to withstand the outdoor elements and ensure longevity. Color: Olive Brown.