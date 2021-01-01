Purina Muse Natural Chicken Recipe Grain-Free Pate Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 24

Your kitty inspires the best in you, so give him the grain-free nutrition he craves with Purina Muse Natural Pate Adult Grain-Free Canned Cat Food. Made with real meat, veggies and broth, these pates pack plenty of high-quality protein to support lean muscles in every bite, plus juicy moisture to add essential hydration to his bowl. And it’s got everything your furry friend needs to look and feel his best, like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and taurine—with no “kitty junk food” like grains, soy, wheat or corn. It’s also perfect on its own or as a kibble topper or mix-in. So open up a can from Purina Muse and get ready for all those kitty smooches.