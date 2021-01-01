Purina Bella Natural Bites with Real Chicken & Beef & Accents of Sweet Potatoes & Spinach Small Breed Dry Dog Food, 3-lb bag

Expect extra licks and tail wags when serving up the Purina Bella Natural Bites with Real Chicken & Beef & Accents of Sweet Potatoes & Spinach Small Breed Dry Dog Food. Offering a scrumptious mix of energy-dense bites and meaty shreds, this food is packed with big flavor and nutrition that is suited just for your tiny pal. Because their bellies hold less food than that of larger dogs, they require a nutrient-rich recipe to keep up with their mighty metabolism, and Purina Bella delivers just that. It’s also full of antioxidants to support their immune system, with multiple sources of protein that they’ll love!