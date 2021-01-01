From kirkland's
Natural Bamboo Lantern with Glass Votive
Decorate your space with this Natural Bamboo Lantern with Glass Votive. You'll love the way its woven wooden construction looks anywhere in your home. Lantern measures 23H x 13.8 in. in diameter Crafted of wood and glass Features an open weave pattern Accented with hemp rope handle and glass votive Hues of brown Accommodates one (1) votive candle; candle sold separately Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.