Featuring a wholesome, high-protein formula and a tasty beef flavor dogs can't resist, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Beef Formula Crunchy Biscuits are delicious treats you can feel good about giving to your dog. These crunchy treats are made with only one animal protein source, placing you in charge of what your dog is exposed to. Their simple formula features lamb as the first ingredient, providing protein to help maintain strong muscle. The formula also includes peas, providing fiber to help support healthy digestion. Natural Balance Crunchy Biscuits are made with no fillers, grains, chicken. Whether your dog has food sensitivities, or you just want to keep it simple, you can feel good about giving your pet Natural Balance crunchy dog biscuits. Key Benefits: Crunchy treats great for puppies and adult dogs Simple formula with beef as first ingredient Protein provides essential amino acids that help maintain strong muscles Peas provide fiber to support healthy digestion No grains, potatoes, fillers, artificial flavors, or artificial colors Item Number: 5289669 Brand: Natural Balance Food Type: Dry Life Stage: All Flavor: Beef Product Weight: 10 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Beef, Dried Peas, Tapioca Starch, Beef Meal, Canola Oil (Mixed Tocopherols Used As A Preservative), Natural Flavor, Salt, Citric Acid (Used As A Preservative), Mixed Tocopherols (Used As A Preservative), Rosemary Extract Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein(Min)...22.0% Crude Fat(Min)'¦11.0% Crude Fiber(Max)'¦4.0%Moisture(Max)'¦11.0% Caloric Content: 3430 kcal/kg, 8 kcal/treat FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed as a snack or treat, as part of a healthy diet. Break into small pieces for small dogs. Always monitor your pet while treating. Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Crunchy Biscuits Dog Treat - Natural, Grain Free, Size: 10 oz, Flavor: Beef | PetSmart