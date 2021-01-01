From kirkland's
Natural Acacia Wood Small Cutting Board
Serve up style and apps with ease with our Natural Acacia Wood Small Cutting Board. Perfect for preparing and entertaining, you'll love its pebble design. Cutting board measures 15L x 10W x 0.75H in. Crafted of acacia wood Natural finish Pebble shape design Features a cut out for hanging and easy handling Food safe Care: Surface wash only with a damp cloth. To prevent wood from warping and cracking, do not submerge in water. Not dishwasher safe. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.