Serve up style and apps with ease with our Natural Acacia Wood Small Cutting Board. Perfect for preparing and entertaining, you'll love its pebble design. Cutting board measures 15L x 10W x 0.75H in. Crafted of acacia wood Natural finish Pebble shape design Features a cut out for hanging and easy handling Food safe Care: Surface wash only with a damp cloth. To prevent wood from warping and cracking, do not submerge in water. Not dishwasher safe. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.