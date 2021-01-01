Kraus Natura Sink & Faucet Combination CKSV1MW1200CH

15" White Matte Solid Surface Round Bathroom Vessel Sink and Arlo™ Faucet Combo Set with Pop-Up Drain: Chrome. Solid surface sinks are extremely impact-resistant, eliminating the risk of cracking during transportation or damage from dropped objects. White Matte Finish is smooth and soft to the touch. Proprietary finishing process ensures a consistently flawless surface with a high-end look. Sink surface is enhanced with an ultra-thin hard gelcoat layer that offers superior resistance to scratches and stains. This finish will not fade or tarnish over time. Comes in Spot-Free all-Brite™ Brushed Nickel to prevent water spots and fingerprints, Chrome, Oil Rubbed Bronze, or Matte Black. Comes installation ready with all mounting hardware included for your convenience. Pop-up drain assembly included in matching finish. Satisfaction guaranteed with customer service that puts you first.