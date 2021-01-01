Keep your furry friend protected when he’s enjoying some fresh air with the Trixie Natura Portable Outdoor Rabbit Cage. This cage is crafted with galvanized metal that’s been coated with a glazed finish, ensuring that the structure stays durable for season after season. The top cover helps keep your rabbit safe from predators while the foldable shape allows you to easily open it and access your pal whenever! To keep the top secure, the cage includes clip fasteners that prevent your pet from jumping out. The portable design makes it seamless to transport the cage so your best bud can stay safe wherever your travels take you!