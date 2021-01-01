From safavieh
Safavieh Natura Norgate 6 x 9 Brown/Ivory Indoor Abstract Coastal Area Rug Polyester | NAT551T-6
Advertisement
The epitome of sophisticated beach house style, the Natura Collection exudes artisan-crafted character. Soft, lustrous yarns are blended to create mosaic textures, including over-sized loops, flat weaves fanciful fringes. Natura rugs are hand woven in patterns perfectly suited to casual, beach house decor and classy-casual living spaces, especially the family room or den. Safavieh Natura Norgate 6 x 9 Brown/Ivory Indoor Abstract Coastal Area Rug Polyester | NAT551T-6