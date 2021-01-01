Your kitty will love having her own purr-sonal space with this Trixie Natura 1-Story Cat Home! It’s made from weather-treated, non-toxic pine wood, so it’s paw-fect for indoor and outdoor use. This adorable cat home is designed with a removable floor and an elevated foundation that promotes air circulation and helps protect your kitty from wet conditions and ground chill. The roof has composite shingles that can be opened from above for access to your pet, while the door flap adds even more protection from drafts and rain.