Natruss Software Defined Radio with Telescopic Antenna Base RTL-SDR R820T2 V3 RTL2832U

With RTL2832U ADC chip, R820T2 tuner, 1PPM TCXO, SMA F connector and aluminum case with passive cooling Tuning from 500 kHz to 1.7 GHz up to 3.2MHz (stable to 2.4 MHz) (HF works in direct sampling mode) Ideal for using as a computer-based radio scanner with free software such as SDR#, HDSDR, SDR-Radio, GQRX or SDR Touch on for Android Suitable for Windows, for OSX, for Linux, for Android and for Raspberry Pi Ideal for many applications including general radio scanning, air traffic control, public safety, etc.