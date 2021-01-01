From the twillery co.
Natoli 6 Piece 60% Cotton and 40% Rayon from Bamboo Hand Towel Set
Step out of the shower or bath and instantly enjoy the comforts of the ultra-plush 6-Piece Rayon from Bamboo and Cotton Blend Hand Towel Set. Crafted from 60% cotton and 40% rayon from bamboo, this unique construction delivers premium softness, while the 650 grams per square unit (GSM) towel weight makes these towels highly absorbent and long-lasting. Bamboo is naturally breathable, ultra-soft, and colorfast making this four-piece hand towel set perfect for everyday use. Color: Cocoa