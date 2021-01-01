From california orca whale lovers
California Orca Whale Lovers Native American Bodega Bay CA Red Orca Killer Whale Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Pacific northwest coast design Native American Indian totem style art, orca killer whale tribal totem artwork style of haida, klingit, tlingit etc. Perfect for fishing, fisherman, captain, sailor, etc. Proud Californian residents traditional Native American totem. PNW coast indian tribe artwork style and symbolism, the powerful totem. Ocean wildlife conservation, salish sea Bodega Bay, California 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only