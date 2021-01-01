National Tree Artificial 30" Single Ball Topiary Tree

Get this one of a kind artificial topiary tree that is perfect for your home entranceways decor! This artificial single tree gives a life-like style that don’t need soil, water or sunlight, it appears to be living yet requires no maintenance.Product Features: No need for soil, water or sunlight. Display this along the walkways, on porch, patio or entranceways. For indoor or outdoor displayAdditional Product Features: Pencil profile tree. 2-piece easy assembly (including pot). Comes in a weighted white potDimensions: 30” high (from the base of pot to the top of the tree). Material(s): Polyester/Plastic/Metal