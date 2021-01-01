From cc christmas decor
National Tree Artificial 11" Garden Accents Hydrangea
Advertisement
Make your garden or home more stylish everyday with this beautiful potted purple hydrangea flower pot. This potted artificial plant features purple hydrangea flowers that are a perfect addition to your home and garden decor!. Product Features: Handcrafted hydrangea metal flower pot. Comes with tin pot. Can use for garden or in home decorations. For indoor or covered outdoor display. Doesn’t need water, soil or sunlight. . Dimensions: 11" height. Material(s): Metal