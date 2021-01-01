National Tree Artificial 32" Blue Hydrangea Wreath

Bring the natural beauty of spring and summer season with this wreath! It has hydrangea flower blooms with contrasting verdant leaves and flower sprouts. This wreath works perfectly at home or at the office that brings a bit of summer entertaining wherever you go. Product Features: Wreath consists of blue hydrangea flower blooms with contrasting green leaves and flower sprouts. Recommended for indoor use or outdoor covered use. No assembly required - wreath comes in 1 piece. Includes a heavy-duty ring metal frame backing for hanging. Perfect on your front door, over the mantels, on walls for all your spring and summer decorating. . Dimensions: 32" diameter (measured from outermost edge to outermost edge across the wreath) . Material(s): plastic/polyester