Nathaniel Concrete Propane Fire Pit

Envelope your patio space with a warm glow and subtle style to bring your friends and family together for a night of entertainment. With a built-in tank holder and stone-like exterior, our outstanding fire pit not only saves space with its charming design but also casts a homey atmosphere across your outdoor space. This piece is perfect for summer night gatherings with its easy seating arrangement and stunning style, making every starry night perfect for lounging with your loved ones. Finish: Brown