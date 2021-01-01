From zipcode design
Nathaniel 3 Piece Bistro Set
Eat al fresco meals on the patio with this breezy 3-piece bistro set. It includes one table and two chairs, all made on metal frames in a neutral hue that works well with your modern outdoor decor. The table features a square glass top with a wicker and rattan trim along the sides for a touch of accent. Plus, its chairs showcase a rounded frame with a wicker-upholstered seat and back that's easily stackable for fuss-free storage. Color: Black