Nathan Solid Wood 2 Person Seating Group

This 2-piece outdoor set has everything you need to settle in with a good book outside Ã¢â¬â including a look inspired by Scandinavian design. It includes an armchair and an ottoman, both made from solid teak wood. And since teak is a naturally resilient wood, this set is ready to stand up to weather and water Ã¢â¬â we just recommend you oil it regularly. The whole set has a cohesive look, with pared down silhouettes, angled legs, and squared off edges for a nod to retro silhouettes. Included seat and back cushions with foam filling and resilient polyester covers add some extra cushioning.