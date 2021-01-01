Nathalie Sled Coffee Table

Features:Product Type: Coffee TablePieces Included: Stools Included: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Shape: SquareTop Color: BlueBase Color: BlackTop Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: IronBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: YesGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: SledQueen Anne Legs: Wheels Included: NoFolding: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Included: Wattage per Bulb: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Weight Capacity: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Number of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: Tray Top: NoOpen Base: YesSet Type: Scratch Resistant: Stain Resistant: Spefications:SCS Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ADA Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: Energy Star Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15.7Overall Length - End to End: 31.5Overall Width - Front to Back: 31.5Overall Product Weight: 39Clearance - Floor to Bottom: Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Interior Width - Side to Side: Shelf Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Extendable: NoLength When Fully Extended: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - Top to Bottom: Small Table Length - End to End: Small Table Width - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Adult Assembly Required: Suggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: